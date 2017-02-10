Man found stabbed and eviscerated on ...

Man found stabbed and eviscerated on Jersey City street

12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY - A man was rushed to the hospital on critical condition after being found stabbed and eviscerated on a Jersey City street this morning. Officers responding to Martin Luther King Drive near Wade Street at 2:34 a.m. on a report of a stabbing found the man unresponsive but breathing and eviscerated from his lower abdomen, the police report says.

