Man found stabbed and eviscerated on Jersey City street
JERSEY CITY - A man was rushed to the hospital on critical condition after being found stabbed and eviscerated on a Jersey City street this morning. Officers responding to Martin Luther King Drive near Wade Street at 2:34 a.m. on a report of a stabbing found the man unresponsive but breathing and eviscerated from his lower abdomen, the police report says.
