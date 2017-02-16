Man critically injured in Jersey City assault: cops
A Jersey City man was found slumped in a car, with stab wounds to his lower abdomen, police said. A man was found slumped over the hood of an SUV on Martin Luther King Drive with a serious injury to his stomach early Saturday morning, police said.
