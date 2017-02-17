Man arrested while awaiting sentencin...

Man arrested while awaiting sentencing for bilking $300K from clients

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- A man facing up to seven years in prison for bilking residents of Hudson and Essex counties out of nearly $300,000 in a debt payment scam was arrested last month in Union County after he was caught driving a stolen car, authorities said. Germaine Theodore, 36, of Maplewood, pleaded guilty in a Hudson County court on Jan. 6 to operating Save My Future in Jersey City, a company that took money from clients and did not pay their bills, as promised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Thu mexico 6
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Feb 6 Former shop rite ... 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,964,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC