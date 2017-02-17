Man arrested while awaiting sentencing for bilking $300K from clients
JERSEY CITY -- A man facing up to seven years in prison for bilking residents of Hudson and Essex counties out of nearly $300,000 in a debt payment scam was arrested last month in Union County after he was caught driving a stolen car, authorities said. Germaine Theodore, 36, of Maplewood, pleaded guilty in a Hudson County court on Jan. 6 to operating Save My Future in Jersey City, a company that took money from clients and did not pay their bills, as promised.
