Long-delayed reval to start soon City urges residents to attend hearings to allay fears
Jersey City officials announced last week that the first city-wide revaluation of property since 1988 is set to start. Revaluations can be politically unpopular because they bring old homes up to current tax rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC