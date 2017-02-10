Long-delayed reval to start soon City...

Long-delayed reval to start soon City urges residents to attend hearings to allay fears

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Jersey City officials announced last week that the first city-wide revaluation of property since 1988 is set to start. Revaluations can be politically unpopular because they bring old homes up to current tax rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Feb 6 Former shop rite ... 1
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,796,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC