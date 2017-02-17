Lincoln school principal Keith J. Mak...

Lincoln school principal Keith J. Makowski named Bayonne contingent marshal in Pulaski Day Parade

Keith J. Makowski, principal of Lincoln Community School, has been selected as the 2017 Bayonne contingent marshal of the tri-state Pulaski Day Parade in Manhattan on Oct. 1, the Bayonne General Casimir Pulaski Memorial Parade Committee has announced. Makowski is the third generation of his family to serve as contingent marshal in the parade.

