Lawyers Say Cops Illegally Questioned Suspect In Murder Of Stamford Man

Lawyers for one of the suspects in a case of a S tamford man who was murdered in Manhattan are arguing that their client's rights were violated by police during the investigation, according to the New York Daily News. Lawrence Dilione, 28, of Jersey City, N.J., James Rackover, 25, of Manhattan and Max Gemma, 29, of Oceanport, N.Y. have all been charged in connection with the Nov. 13 death of Joey Comunale of Stamford, who was stabbed in a Manhattan apartment and buried in New Jersey.

