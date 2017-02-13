Lawyers Say Cops Illegally Questioned Suspect In Murder Of Stamford Man
Lawyers for one of the suspects in a case of a S tamford man who was murdered in Manhattan are arguing that their client's rights were violated by police during the investigation, according to the New York Daily News. Lawrence Dilione, 28, of Jersey City, N.J., James Rackover, 25, of Manhattan and Max Gemma, 29, of Oceanport, N.Y. have all been charged in connection with the Nov. 13 death of Joey Comunale of Stamford, who was stabbed in a Manhattan apartment and buried in New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC