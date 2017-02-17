Keeping strangers out After murder in housing projects, council approves $360K for new doors
After a teenager was shot to death in his family's apartment in the Hoboken Housing Authority projects last month, the City Council approved funding for new doors following much debate. The resolution follows the death of Housing Authority resident Adrian Rivera, 18, who was shot and killed in his home last month.
