Judge: Jersey City must pay indicted retired cop $93K in unused time
A retired police officer under indictment on allegations of theft and official misconduct must be paid $93,317 for unpaid vacation, comp and terminal leave days, a Hudson County Superior Court judge ruled last week. The decision represents the second time Jersey City has lost this dispute with the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association.
