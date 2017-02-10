Judge expected to rule on evidence in Holland Tunnel gun cache seizure
JERSEY CITY -- A judge is expected to rule Monday on whether to toss evidence against a Pennsylvania trio arrested in June on charges they tried to go through the Holland Tunnel with a cache of weapons in vehicle marked with gun-rights messages. Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez is set to rule in Superior Court on motions by lawyers for the three defendants, who say the evidence in the case -- five loaded handguns, a shotgun, an assault rifle, body armor and three bags of marijuana and a pipe -- should be suppressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC