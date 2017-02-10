Judge expected to rule on evidence in Holland Tunnel gun cache seizure

JERSEY CITY -- A judge is expected to rule Monday on whether to toss evidence against a Pennsylvania trio arrested in June on charges they tried to go through the Holland Tunnel with a cache of weapons in vehicle marked with gun-rights messages. Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez is set to rule in Superior Court on motions by lawyers for the three defendants, who say the evidence in the case -- five loaded handguns, a shotgun, an assault rifle, body armor and three bags of marijuana and a pipe -- should be suppressed.

