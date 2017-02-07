Journal Entries
Nearly two dozen employees of CarePoint Health at Bayonne Medical Center wore red on Feb. 3, the 14th Annual National Wear Red Day for Women. The American Heart Association-sponsored event, held the first Friday of February, brings public awareness to the leading killers of women; heart disease and stroke.
