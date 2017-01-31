Jersey Journal front and back page ne...

Jersey Journal front and back page news: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The mom of a transgender Secaucus boy who was booted from his Cub Scout troop because he was born a girl cheered the news that the Boy Scouts will now let boys who were born girls into their boys only programs. A developer who bought 7.5 acres of vacant land near Liberty State Park in Jersey City for $34.75 million two years ago has proposed a mega complex with 2,150 residential units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Tue Major 2
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Mon Lyndhurst Resident 1
Ticketeers on streets Jan 27 JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Jan 27 crysw2003 27
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 26 bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC