Jersey City woman charged with stabbing man in neck with umbrella after alleged burglary...
Barbara Laluz appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, Feb. 27, 2017, on charges including burglary, theft and extortion. JERSEY CITY - A Jersey City woman charged with burglary, theft and extortion Saturday in a Hoboken incident was already under indictment in an attack in which a man was stabbed in the neck with an umbrella in Jersey City.
