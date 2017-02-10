Jersey City woman burglarized of $5,000 by man posing as PSE&G employee
JERSEY CITY - A 71-year-old Jersey City woman's home was burglarized by a man who posed as a Public Service Electric & Gas Employ before taking more than $5,000 yesterday. The Hopkins Avenue woman told police the man rang her bell just after 5 p.m. and told her he was with PSE&G and he needed to get into her home because other residents were having problems with their electric service.
