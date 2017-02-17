Jersey City teen busted in stolen minivan, cops say
Jersey City police arrested a 16-year-old Monday night after catching him in a stolen minivan. A Jersey City teenager was arrested Monday night after police caught him in a stolen minivan on the West Side of the city, according to a police report.
