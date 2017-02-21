Jersey City teacher honored as one of N.J's own 'Hidden Figures'

As everyone waited in anticipation of Neil Armstrong taking his first steps on the moon, Johnson nee Lee, remembers hearing the exciting words everyone inside Boeing's control center had been waiting to hear: Johnson, an African American woman fresh out of college, played an important role in the mission as an associate engineer with Boeing, testing where the rockets attached to the aircraft would fall. Now an instructor at Branford Hall in Jersey City, Johnson was honored at the career institute on Wednesday afternoon as one of New Jersey's own "Hidden Figures."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.