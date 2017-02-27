Jersey City taking steps to keep trucks out of neighborhood
The driver of a tractor trailer had to drive into Hamilton Park in Jersey City on Feb. 26, 2017 after attempting a wrong way onto Ninth Street. JERSEY CITY -- Nearly three months after the driver of a tractor trailer crashed into the Hamilton Park gazebo, the city said it is taking steps to discourage trucks from driving into the neighborhood.
