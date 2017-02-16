Jersey City taking baby steps toward starting reval
JERSEY CITY -- An issue with the city's tax maps that has postponed the already long-stalled property revaluation has been largely settled, meaning the reval will soon begin. City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said the city is scheduling community meetings starting next month to give anxious homeowners an overview of the reval process.
