Jersey City rec director takes city car home and it's stolen

The city car used by Jersey City Recreation Director Kevin Williamson was reported stolen from outside his home on Jan. 23. (Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY -- The city's recreation director is in hot water after the city vehicle he uses was stolen outside his Sussex Street home. Kevin Williamson, hired in November 2015, told police he parked his city Ford Explorer on Sussex Street on Monday, Jan. 23 at about 9 p.m. and when he returned at 8 a.m. the next day it was gone, according to a police report.

