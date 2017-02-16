Jersey City 'no knock' registry to target pushy real estate brokers
JERSEY CITY -- The City Council will consider a "no knock" law aimed at aggressive real estate investors next week, with council members saying today the measure will protect longtime residents. The ordinance would update the city's anti-solicitation law by including anyone looking to purchase real estate for themselves or for a third party.
