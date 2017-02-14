Jersey City man ordered held in Hoboken fatal shooting
HOBOKEN -- A 20-year-old Jersey City man was ordered held Tuesday pending presentation of murder charges to a grand jury in last month's fatal shooting of a Hoboken teenager. Geiger is one of three suspects in the death of 18-year-old Adrian Rivera in his family's apartment at the Andrew Jackson Gardens public housing complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|13 hr
|Life Choices
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC