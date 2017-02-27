Jersey City man on probation facing new pot and heroin charges
Marshall Whaley, 27, of Bostwick Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive, appears in court in Jersey City on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, on heroin and marijuana related charges. JERSEY CITY - A 27-year-old man already on probation was arrested on charges he had seven bags of suspected heroin and distributed three of them near a Jersey City school and public property last week.
