Jersey City man gets 8 years for fatal shooting of man in wheelchair
JERSEY CITY -- A killer's plea for forgiveness got a stern response from an anguished mother today when the man was sentenced to eight years in prison for his crime. "I hope you drop dead," the mother of William "Ghost" Albright Jr. yelled at Jerome Davis as he was escorted from a Hudson County Superior Court courtroom after sentencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|2 hr
|mexico
|6
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC