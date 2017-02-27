Jersey City man busted with heroin, cash, after not paying PATH fare, cops say
Alejandro Guzman, 41, was arrested at Newark Penn Station on Sunday and charged with drug counts, bribery and other offenses. A Jersey City man carrying 100 bags of heroin was busted at the Newark PATH station Sunday after he skipped paying the fare -- despite having more than $600 cash on him, police said.
