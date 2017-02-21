Jersey City man awaiting murder trial...

Jersey City man awaiting murder trial for nearly 7 years will wait some more

JERSEY CITY -- Anthony Shuler has spent more than six years behind bars since he was arrested on murder charges in 2010 . His long-awaited trial could be delayed even more if a judge's order to remove his lawyer survives an appeal by the defense.

