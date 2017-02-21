Jersey City Krispy Kreme attracts long lines -- and illegal parking
The hottest new attraction in Downtown Jersey City is Krispy Kreme, where day and night lines of people wait for 45 minutes or longer for freshly fried doughnuts. Judging by the lines of cars outside the Krispy Kreme entrance, the doughnut chain attracts a ton of illegal parkers, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|5 hr
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Sat
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC