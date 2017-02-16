Jersey City election starts to take s...

Jersey City election starts to take shape

The Jersey City mayoral and City Council races are still months away, but the campaigns are already heating up. The Jersey Journal last month revealed that mayoral hopeful Charles Mainor took a $100,000 loan from a lawyer that violates state campaign rules, that the three-way mayor's race is largely being funded by out-of-town donors and that Mayor Steve Fulop is starting to clobber the competition when it comes to fundraising.

