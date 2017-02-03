Jersey City cops say they were attacked by man on drugs
Two police officers were slammed to the ground in the middle of oncoming traffic on a busy Jersey City street by a man "possibly under the influence of PCP" Friday night, according to a police report. The officers were driving northbound on Garfield Avenue near Bayside Park at 7:15 p.m. when they saw a woman being chased by a man near a car that was parked in the street blocking traffic, a police report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Liz
|31
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|5 hr
|worried about our...
|4
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Sat
|jimgriffo
|5
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec '16
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC