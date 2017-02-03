Jersey City cops say they were attack...

Jersey City cops say they were attacked by man on drugs

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Two police officers were slammed to the ground in the middle of oncoming traffic on a busy Jersey City street by a man "possibly under the influence of PCP" Friday night, according to a police report. The officers were driving northbound on Garfield Avenue near Bayside Park at 7:15 p.m. when they saw a woman being chased by a man near a car that was parked in the street blocking traffic, a police report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) 3 hr Liz 31
save america vote trump. (May '16) 5 hr worried about our... 4
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Sat jimgriffo 5
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Jan 30 Lyndhurst Resident 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec '16 John 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC