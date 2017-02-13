Jersey City brothers charged with att...

Jersey City brothers charged with attempted murdered ordered detained pending trial

JERSEY CITY - The January shooting that led to the arrest of two Jersey City brothers on attempted murder charges is believed to be the result of an ongoing dispute between two city "groups," an official said during a detention hearing today. John Infante, 22, and Jeyson Infante, 18, both of Jewett Avenue, were ordered to be held in custody pending trial by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Paul DePascale who found the to be a danger to the community.

