Jersey City brothers charged with attempted murdered ordered detained pending trial
JERSEY CITY - The January shooting that led to the arrest of two Jersey City brothers on attempted murder charges is believed to be the result of an ongoing dispute between two city "groups," an official said during a detention hearing today. John Infante, 22, and Jeyson Infante, 18, both of Jewett Avenue, were ordered to be held in custody pending trial by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Paul DePascale who found the to be a danger to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC