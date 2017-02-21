Jersey City activists target Trump, K...

Jersey City activists target Trump, Kushner

14 hrs ago

JERSEY CITY -- A group of local activists is planning to protest Saturday outside the new Trump high-rise on Bay Street in Downtown Jersey City to signal to retailers that they will boycott any store that rents space in the tower. Citing President Trump's recent actions targeting illegal immigration and refugees from Muslim-majority countries and comments he made in 2015 about Jersey City's reaction to the 9/11 attack s, the organizers of the protest say Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, who ran the real-estate development firm partially behind the new luxury tower, "should not profit off of" Jersey City.

