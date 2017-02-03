It's the (yawn) State of the City sea...

It's the (yawn) State of the City season: Political Insider

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop addresses the audience during the State of the City at City Hall, 280 Grove St., Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015. It's the stand-up season for mayors - better known as the State of the Address - when elected politicians list all the wonderful things they have done for local taxpayers to make their hometown a Shangri-La.

