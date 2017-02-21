Hundreds rally in Hackensack against ACA repeal
HACKENSACK -- Over 300 people gathered in front of the Bergen County Courthouse Saturday to rally against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Crowds packed the steps of the courthouse to protest President Donald Trump's healthcare agenda which includes the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the defunding of Planned Parenthood and the privatization of Medicare.
