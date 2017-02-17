Hudson County prefers its undocumented immigrants policy served 'neat': Political Insider

More than 250 businesses in Hudson County were shuttered on Feb. 16, 2017, in support of the the Day Without Immigrants nationwide demonstration, officials from the Hispanic American Commerce Association said. With a large immigrant population, Hudson County should be considered a de facto sanctuary county where officials are not expected to do much about undocumented visitors from other countries except for those who are so obviously dangerous enough that anyone would want them evicted.

