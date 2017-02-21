Hudson County announces guidelines for ICE partnership in Trump era

JERSEY CITY -- Hudson County has outlined the guidelines for detaining undocumented residents at the county's jail in response to President Trump's directive for expanded immigration enforcement. The plan was announced one week after Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise defended the county's involvement in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287 program, which authorizes state and local law enforcement entities to enter into a partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.