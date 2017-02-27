Fulop touts Journal Square rebirth in 2nd state of the city speech
JERSEY CITY -- Mayor Steve Fulop boasted about renewed real-estate development in Journal Square, pledged to add police walking posts and promised to repair his relationship with the group that runs the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in his second state of the city address tonight. Fulop, speaking in the auditorium at School 7 on Laidlaw Avenue, said Journal Square's "long road to recovery" is coming to an end.
