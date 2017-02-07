Fulop pledges focus on housing, safet...

Fulop pledges focus on housing, safety in annual address

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- Mayor Steve Fulop pledged to commit more police resources and affordable housing to some of Jersey City's toughest neighborhoods during tonight's state of the city address, the first of six speeches the mayor plans to give citywide in the next five weeks. Fulop delivered the annual address on the second floor of the Mary McLeod Bethune Life Center, a community hall in a Ward F neighborhood where daily struggles with crime and poverty paint a starkly different picture than the rosy one Fulop described tonight of the city at large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement 20 hr crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Tue SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Mon Former shop rite ... 1
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Mon Pay the Phart 17
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hudson County was issued at February 08 at 11:37AM EST

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC