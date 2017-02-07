Fulop pledges focus on housing, safety in annual address

JERSEY CITY -- Mayor Steve Fulop pledged to commit more police resources and affordable housing to some of Jersey City's toughest neighborhoods during tonight's state of the city address, the first of six speeches the mayor plans to give citywide in the next five weeks. Fulop delivered the annual address on the second floor of the Mary McLeod Bethune Life Center, a community hall in a Ward F neighborhood where daily struggles with crime and poverty paint a starkly different picture than the rosy one Fulop described tonight of the city at large.

