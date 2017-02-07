Fulop pledges focus on housing, safety in annual address
JERSEY CITY -- Mayor Steve Fulop pledged to commit more police resources and affordable housing to some of Jersey City's toughest neighborhoods during tonight's state of the city address, the first of six speeches the mayor plans to give citywide in the next five weeks. Fulop delivered the annual address on the second floor of the Mary McLeod Bethune Life Center, a community hall in a Ward F neighborhood where daily struggles with crime and poverty paint a starkly different picture than the rosy one Fulop described tonight of the city at large.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|20 hr
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Tue
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Mon
|Former shop rite ...
|1
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Pay the Phart
|17
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC