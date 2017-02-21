Fulop critics cry hypocrisy over double dipping city attorney
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is taking heat from his critics for allowing Corporation Council Jeremy Farrell to take a second public job as head of the MUA. . "When Fulop was council person he objected to all this dual job holding," Councilman Rich Boggiano, a frequent Fulop critic, told The Jersey Journal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
