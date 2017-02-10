Freeholders moving to ban circus and exotic animals shows on county property
The Hudson County Administrative Annex on Pavonia Ave in Jersey City where the Hudson County Freeholder meetings are held. JERSEY CITY - The Hudson County Board of Freeholders has introduced an ordinance that would ban traveling shows or circuses that exhibit wild or exotic animals on Hudson County property.
