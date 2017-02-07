Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Jersey City for the 'Wizard of Oz'

Puppetworks brings "The Wizard of Oz" to Jersey City for shows that run until May 28. The Yellow Brick Road leads to Jersey City on Sunday when Puppetworks brings "The Wizard of Oz" to Merseles Studios for a months-long run. The program is being presented through May 28 by the Jersey City Theater Center's children's programming division - JCTC-KIDS.

