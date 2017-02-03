Fire damages homes on Astor Place in Jersey City

The fire was reported in a three-story building between Crescent Avenue and Park Place just before 6 p.m. At least two families were affected by the fire, no one was injured, and pets were saved from the blaze, according to Astor Place Neighborhood Association president Tinia Bland. The fire damaged the upper levels of at least one of the buildings, with a photo showing a back room heavily damaged.

