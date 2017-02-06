Find macabre treasures at Jersey City's first oddities market
At most pop-up markets in Jersey City, you can pick up handwoven wall hangings or local organic honey, but what if your tastes run more to the macabre? Well, you're in luck, because on Saturday you can hit the city's first oddities market to pick up local taxidermy, bone jewelry and something called wet specimens. What are wet specimens, you ask? Let Brittany Graziosi, the organizer behind Till Death Do Us Part: A Valentines Oddities Market, explain.
