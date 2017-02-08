Few vehicles braving steep Western Slope streets in Jersey City
The snow falls on Cator Avenue in Jersey City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as Winter Storm Niko grows in intensity. JERSEY CITY - Few cars are braving the steep streets of Jersey City's Western Slope and the sound of shovels is absent as most people seem resigned to stay put and leave their cars parked as Winter Storm Niko blankets the area in snow this morning.
