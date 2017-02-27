Ex-Wings guitarist Lauren Juber releasing new album of acoustic Beatles covers

Former Wings guitarist Laurence Juber is celebrating the music of his ex-boss Paul McCartney 's old band on a new album titled LJ Can't Stop Playing The Beatles , which will be released on Friday, March 3. The record is Juber's third collection of solo acoustic instrumental versions of Beatles songs, following 2000's LJ Plays The Beatles and 2010's LJ Plays The Beatles Vol. 2 . The 14-track album features an interesting selection of Fab Four tunes, including major hits like "She Loves You," "Hey Jude" and "Something," as well as lesser-known gems like "And Your Bird Can Sing" and "Hey Bulldog."

