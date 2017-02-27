Ex-Wings guitarist Lauren Juber relea...

Ex-Wings guitarist Lauren Juber releasing new album of acoustic Beatles covers

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Former Wings guitarist Laurence Juber is celebrating the music of his ex-boss Paul McCartney 's old band on a new album titled LJ Can't Stop Playing The Beatles , which will be released on Friday, March 3. The record is Juber's third collection of solo acoustic instrumental versions of Beatles songs, following 2000's LJ Plays The Beatles and 2010's LJ Plays The Beatles Vol. 2 . The 14-track album features an interesting selection of Fab Four tunes, including major hits like "She Loves You," "Hey Jude" and "Something," as well as lesser-known gems like "And Your Bird Can Sing" and "Hey Bulldog."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... 15 hr Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Feb 23 democrat 14
should illegals get to stay without a green card? Feb 22 democrat 2
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC