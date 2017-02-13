Evaluation ordered for WNY man after police shootout and standoff

JERSEY CITY -- A judge on Monday ordered that a West New York man undergo a psychological evaluation after authorities say he tried to shoot two police officers then barricaded himself in his basement for a 12-hour armed standoff last week . State Superior Court Judge Paul DePascale ordered the evaluation at the request of Emmanual Hernanez's lawyer, who told the judge that Hernandez was a U.S. Army veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afganistan who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.