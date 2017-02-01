Easy come, easy go? Unclaimed $1 million lottery prize to expire soon

A winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1 million purchased in Jersey City for the Feb. 22, 2016, drawing has yet to be cashed and will expire on Feb. 22, New Jersey Lottery officials announced today. "Maybe lost the ticket, maybe he threw it in the garbage," said RP, the owner of EZ Market & Liquors at 185 Mallory Ave., where the ticket was bought.

