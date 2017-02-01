Easy come, easy go? Unclaimed $1 million lottery prize to expire soon
A winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1 million purchased in Jersey City for the Feb. 22, 2016, drawing has yet to be cashed and will expire on Feb. 22, New Jersey Lottery officials announced today. "Maybe lost the ticket, maybe he threw it in the garbage," said RP, the owner of EZ Market & Liquors at 185 Mallory Ave., where the ticket was bought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Tue
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC