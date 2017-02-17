Doughnut frenzy: Krispy Kreme's Jersey City store is a runaway hit
The chain's new doughnut shop on Christopher Columbus Drive has been packed since its debut ten days ago, and even the co-owner admits he has been taken aback by the response. "The craze of the first ten days has now gone into an hourly demand,'' says Karl Halligan.
