Double dipper alert: retired jail chief re-hired by Hudson County
The former Hudson County jail chief who retired in 2015 is back at work with a county job that pays six figures -- and he gets to collect his pension too. Oscar Aviles worked for the county for 26 years until he retired as the jail director in August 2015.
