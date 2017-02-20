'Donald Trump, go away!' -- Protest at Kushner's Jersey City tower
More than 100 placard-carrying anti-Trump protesters chanted slogans outside the Trump Bay Street high-rise Saturday afternoon in Jersey City in an effort to block the rental of the building's first-floor commercial area. "We are here to send a message to Donald Trump and Jared Kushner that they can't attack our communities and expect to profit off them," said one of the event's organizers.
