'Donald Trump, go away!' -- Protest at Kushner's Jersey City tower

More than 100 placard-carrying anti-Trump protesters chanted slogans outside the Trump Bay Street high-rise Saturday afternoon in Jersey City in an effort to block the rental of the building's first-floor commercial area. "We are here to send a message to Donald Trump and Jared Kushner that they can't attack our communities and expect to profit off them," said one of the event's organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.