Do you want to build a snowman? Schools closed in Hudson County; buses running; 8 in. expected
Due to a winter storm that may drop up to 8 inches of snow on Hudson County today , schools in the area are closed. Public schools in Bayonne, Gutenberg, Hoboken, Jersey City, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, Weehawken, and North Bergen are closed, including the county high school, the Hudson County Schools of Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Wed
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Wed
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Wed
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC