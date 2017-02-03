Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

While not all of the estimated 1,200 people who turned out in Newark Avenue's pedestrian plaza in Jersey City on Jan. 29 came to protest Donald Trump's travel ban, those who supported his initiatives kept to themselves as more vocal critics took the center stage. Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 28 that suddenly limited or halted travel into the United States from seven countries deemed to impose a possible risk of terrorist activity.

