Did you miss these stories over the w...

Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

While not all of the estimated 1,200 people who turned out in Newark Avenue's pedestrian plaza in Jersey City on Jan. 29 came to protest Donald Trump's travel ban, those who supported his initiatives kept to themselves as more vocal critics took the center stage. Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 28 that suddenly limited or halted travel into the United States from seven countries deemed to impose a possible risk of terrorist activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... 24 min USA Today 1
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) 2 hr Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross 5 hr Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) 17 hr Liz 31
save america vote trump. (May '16) 19 hr worried about our... 4
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Sat jimgriffo 5
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC