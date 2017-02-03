Did you miss these stories from Bayonne?
In a meeting on January 25, the Bayonne Board of Education laid off 16 district employees and demoted six others amid a $2 million budget deficit facing the district. It also appointed Michael A. Wanko, PhD, as Interim Superintendent, effective July 1, to take over when Dr. Patricia McGeehan's contract expires.
